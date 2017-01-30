1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Lands in Jay Leno's Hands, He Puts the Pedal To The Metal

You can always rely on Jay Leno for a humor-loaded automotive history lesson and the famous aficionado's latest adventure of the kind explains how the Pontiac GTO Judge got its name.





The example Jay gets to hoon is a 1970 one, mixing 366 ponies with a four-speed tranny, with the hood-mounted tacho being ready to deliver all the fun you can have.



We're looking at a car that spent 20 years hiding from the Hawai sun in a garage, with the thing only having 48,000 miles on its odo. Thanks to the proper storage, the interior is still the original one.



Did we mention the



Then again, such details are part of a retro machine's natural beauty, so there's nothing wrong with a little exhaust leak, for instance. So we're actually glad we got to see these imperfections before they were fixed.



Unlike last time when we



For one thing, you should prepare a generous bowl of popcorn, as the soundtrack of the drive is nothing short of brilliant. You'll get to see Jay fully connecting to the Pontiac contraption, despite the obvious shortcomings of the four-wheeled creature.



As you'll notice in the video below, the former Tonight Show host effortlessly makes it feel like its 1970 all over again, but you'll have to ignore his wristwatch...



