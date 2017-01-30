autoevolution

1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Lands in Jay Leno's Hands, He Puts the Pedal To The Metal

 
30 Jan 2017, 11:24 UTC
by
You can always rely on Jay Leno for a humor-loaded automotive history lesson and the famous aficionado's latest adventure of the kind explains how the Pontiac GTO Judge got its name.
Some of you have obviously come across a Judge at the traffic light, but, given the limited production of the mid-size muscle car, chances are it wasn't a factory toy.

The example Jay gets to hoon is a 1970 one, mixing 366 ponies with a four-speed tranny, with the hood-mounted tacho being ready to deliver all the fun you can have.

We're looking at a car that spent 20 years hiding from the Hawai sun in a garage, with the thing only having 48,000 miles on its odo. Thanks to the proper storage, the interior is still the original one.

Did we mention the Pontiac had been freshly taken out of the restoration oven when it reached Jay's Garage? As it often happens with such projects, there were still a few things that needed servicing attention.

Then again, such details are part of a retro machine's natural beauty, so there's nothing wrong with a little exhaust leak, for instance. So we're actually glad we got to see these imperfections before they were fixed.

Unlike last time when we talked about a Jay Leno stunt, the rainy season in California allowed the star to take the muscle machine out on the street, so we're also treated with driving impressions.

For one thing, you should prepare a generous bowl of popcorn, as the soundtrack of the drive is nothing short of brilliant. You'll get to see Jay fully connecting to the Pontiac contraption, despite the obvious shortcomings of the four-wheeled creature.

As you'll notice in the video below, the former Tonight Show host effortlessly makes it feel like its 1970 all over again, but you'll have to ignore his wristwatch...

