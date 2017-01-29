autoevolution

1963 Racer Becomes Most Expensive Jaguar E-Type Ever Sold At Auction

 
29 Jan 2017, 9:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Car and non-car people alike know that one of the classiest classic cars around is the unmistakable Jaguar E-Type. Maybe it’s the badge or maybe it’s its long hood, but there’s no denying the E-Type has a certain something about it. After all, everyone wants one, even if they’re needed to pony up $7.37 million for it.
After an Ecurie Ecosse D-Type set the record for the most expensive British car ever sold at auction ($21.78 million), another British racer follows suit. E-Type chassis no. S 850667 was recently sold for $7.37 million by Bonhams at the 2017 Scottsdale Auction, which makes it the most expensive Jaguar E-Type there’s ever been. And boy, what a marvelous leaping car it is.

Unlike 3.8- and 4.2-engined Series 1 models, this fellow here is a Lightweight Competition model with a fair bit of racing history under its belt. Only 12 such E-Types were ever built, this one boasting just three owners from new. Never disassembled or rebuilt, the biggest bragging right of chassis no. S 850667 is that Bob Jane won the 1963 Australian GT Championship with this car.

Compared to the regular E-Type, the Lightweight in Competition flavor weighs approximately 250 pounds less. The diet comes courtesy of extensive use of aluminum, as well as a no-frills cabin. Under the hood, the 3.8-liter XK6 engine features gas-flowed cylinder heads, trumpet tips for the S.U. carburetors, and many more go-faster modifications. Lucas fuel injection and dry-sump lubrication further this old-school racecar’s sporting credentials.

On a good day, the 3.8-liter all-alloy DOHC inline-6 can crank out 293 horsepower at 5,750 rpm. It’s no wonder, then, that this marriage of lightness and a strong powertrain enabled Bob Jane to take his E-Type to the uppermost step of the podium in 1963. In late 1980, the Australian racecar driver offered his pride and joy at auction. Bob Jane later commented that selling off chassis number S 850667 was the biggest regret of his life.

On an ending note, it should be highlighted that the estimate on this vehicle was $7.5 to $8.5 million. In other words, the $7.37 million hammer price is just under the lowermost estimate. Still, that's a lot of money anyway.
Jaguar E-Type auction jaguar retro racecar
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76