autoevolution

1960 Chevrolet Mid-Engined Prototype Is For Sale, It's For Collectors Only

 
1 Jan 2017, 9:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Barrett Jackson’s Scottsdale auction in January 2017 has an essential piece of American history on its list, the CERV 1.
This might not seem like a big deal, but we are talking about a one-off mid-engine Chevrolet, which was a research vehicle for General Motors engineers.

This car was developed and built by racing driver Zora Arkus-Duntov, who made a series of experimental vehicles for Chevrolet that were used to improve various components. It is worth noting that Zora Arkus-Duntov was also an engineer and designer for Chevrolet back in 1959, so this was something that General Motors sanctioned as part of its R&D efforts of the time.

In the case of the CERV 1, this functional race car was made to understand the phenomena of ride and handling, and the engineers applied what they learned with this vehicle on the production version of the Stingray.

In spite of the fact that this is a one-off prototype, Mr. Duntov was driven at the U.S. Grand Prix in 1960, where it did a couple of demo laps in the hands of the racing driver that was working for Chevrolet’s development division at the time.

No other racing events saw this car in action, which could have been fascinating to race because of its low weight and 350-HP small-block Chevy V8 engine. The unit was later upgraded to a larger small-block engine, complete with fuel injection, which allowed for a top speed of 206 mph (331 km/h) thanks to improved aerodynamics and more power at hand.

This vehicle was placed in a museum since 1972, but it was sold to a private owner in 1986. The said owner sold it again in 2015, and it appears that it will be in the hands of another collector in January. Previous estimates placed the price tag of this one-off prototype between $1.3 and $2 million, so it might fetch similar to that in next January’s Scottsdale event on January 14, 2017.
Chevrolet mid-engine auction Stingray General Motors GM collectible
press release
 
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

CHEVROLET SS81
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72
2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87