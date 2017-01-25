autoevolution

1944 Volkswagen Schwimmwagen Listed On Ebay For $180k

 
25 Jan 2017, 15:07 UTC
by
Are you looking for a project car that has been restored, and needs a bit of a tune-up and some mechanical attention before it is ready for the road?
Well, we might have something for you. Our News Tip page received a message from someone named Alex, who told us that he is selling his 1944 Schwimmwagen on eBay Motors. He says it is already listed on Craigslist in the San Francisco Bay Area, and that the asking price is $180,000.

The vehicle has been restored in Germany, and the seller says he has photos and documents to prove it. It currently has California license plates, which write “44 VW,” but it is not an operable vehicle at this moment. It was driven less than 100 miles since it was restored, but the seller says it needs “freshening up.”

The listing mentions that it ran when it was parked in a warehouse, but that happened a year ago. Alex reckons that it needs a fluid change and a new 6-Volt battery. The customer will receive a package with some spare parts and trim, including a transmission and a “propeller outdrive.”

The Volkswagen Type 166, known as a Schwimmwagen, was a military adaptation of the Beetle. This is easy to notice from many points of view. It was supposed to be able to cross a river or a small stretch of water, and it even came with a 4x4 system. We are referring to a mechanical unit, which was engaged manually from a lever that controlled the transfer case.

As you can imagine, that is not the coolest part of this boat-shaped Volkswagen. It was supposed to operate on water, and it comes with a propeller that was driven by its apparently standard engine. In case that failed, you can see it has a shovel and paddles on its sides, just for good measure.

The color of this vehicle is not the most pleasant shade in the world if you ask us, but someone might enjoy tan. According to eBay, this is a hot listing, and about 50 people have viewed it per hour.
