19 People Stuffed Inside a Tesla Model S Is a Cringy Record Attempt

Among many other qualities, the Tesla
Model S is also a very spacious four-door sedan. Normally, that refers to the fact it offers seating for seven (with those two rear-facing seats) and an extra storage space in the front where other cars would have their engine.
Carl Reese
, an endurance driver known for his knack of breaking or setting all kinds of records, wanted to see how many people he could fit inside. Without any mercy shown toward the vehicle's springs, he and his friends gathered for a nice Christmas lunch began to occupy their positions inside the Model S.
Usually, these records are done with great planning using young males and females that are all fit and very flexible. That's because if you want to get 18 people inside a smart fortwo, you're going to get them in positions they never though were possible. You think sardines are crammed? Think again.
Wearing spandex or other low-friction clothing would also help since there's going to be a lot of "pardon me, may I squeeze in there
?" Of course, it goes without saying that everyone should eat light - or at all - before the attempt and taking a shower and brushing your teeth are also highly recommended.
Carl Reese's attempt has amateurism written all over it. It was broadcast live on his Facebook page at the time, but since it was Christmas you probably missed it, so here is your chance to watch it again. They were very careful to have all doors shut, but Guinness also requires that all participants are over 18 years-old and also above a specific height.
This attempt counts at least three kids who don't qualify, possibly even more, so it's safe to say it won't be a record Carl Reese will be adding to his portfolio for now. But now that he's broken the ice, he can perfect the technique and do even better than 19. So, if you're invited to Carl's next family get-together, make sure you eat light and wear spandex. Prey it's going to happen next Halloween, so you don't look completely ridiculous, then.