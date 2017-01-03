autoevolution

1,300 HP VW Golf Sleeper Can't Put Its Power Down, Drag Races Like It's Drunk

 
3 Jan 2017, 19:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When you have a Volkswagen Golf that packs 1,300 horsepower, there's only so much you can to put all that power down. That number happens to make for the world's most powerful Golf and we're here to discuss the relationship between the monster Vee-Dub and the prepped surface of a drag strip.
To be more precise, we're talking about the Santa Pod Raceway, with the British drag strip having hosted the said Golf on multiple occasions throughout the past year.

Built by a small tuner called Mtech Motorsport, this second-generation Golf has been gifted with a V6 engine from a Passat R36. Gifted with a monstrous twin-turbo setup, the unit now delivers the stunning output mentioned above.

The compact was gifted with an all-wheel-drive setup, but you'd have a hard time believing this judging by the never-ending wheelspin delivered by this Volkswagen.

The first piece of footage below shows the Golf struggling to put its power down and we're not just talking about the take-off phase of the quarter-mile adventure. The Mk II skids all over the place right up to the end of the sprint, turning the 1,320 feet adventure into a bit of a skating episode. We can only imagine what would happen if this Golf tried to accelerate on non-prepped asphalt.

There's no reason to fret, though - as it often happens with such runs, the team behind the contraption worked around the traction issues of the vehicle - at times, the all-wheel-drive burnouts delivered by this VW Golf rival the 2WD tire-smoking moments offered by lesser go-fast machines.

The results of that work can be seen in the second video below, which sees the Volkswagen Golf delivering its quickest run to date - we won't spoil the fun by mentioning the time or the speed values achieved by the Volkswagen, which await you behind the "play" button below.



Volkswagen Golf sleeper VW drag racing
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN Golf VI 66
2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61