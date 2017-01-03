1,300 HP VW Golf Sleeper Can't Put Its Power Down, Drag Races Like It's Drunk

When you have a Volkswagen Golf that packs 1,300 horsepower, there's only so much you can to put all that power down. That number happens to make for the world's most powerful Golf and we're here to discuss the relationship between the monster Vee-Dub and the prepped surface of a drag strip.





To be more precise, we're talking about the Santa Pod Raceway, with the British drag strip having hosted the said Golf on multiple occasions throughout the past year.Built by a small tuner called Mtech Motorsport, this second-generation Golf has been gifted with a V6 engine from a Passat R36. Gifted with a monstrous twin-turbo setup, the unit now delivers the stunning output mentioned above.The compact was gifted with an all-wheel-drive setup, but you'd have a hard time believing this judging by the never-ending wheelspin delivered by this Volkswagen The first piece of footage below shows the Golf struggling to put its power down and we're not just talking about the take-off phase of the quarter-mile adventure. The Mk II skids all over the place right up to the end of the sprint, turning the 1,320 feet adventure into a bit of a skating episode. We can only imagine what would happen if this Golf tried to accelerate on non-prepped asphalt.There's no reason to fret, though - as it often happens with such runs, the team behind the contraption worked around the traction issues of the vehicle - at times, the all-wheel-drive burnouts delivered by this VW Golf rival the 2WD tire-smoking moments offered by lesser go-fast machines.The results of that work can be seen in the second video below, which sees the Volkswagen Golf delivering its quickest run to date - we won't spoil the fun by mentioning the time or the speed values achieved by the Volkswagen, which await you behind the "play" button below.