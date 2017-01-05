1,200 HP Mustang Shelby GT350R Is a Twin-Turbo Beast, Owned by Racer Jim Guthrie

Try to survey your car friends on a simple topic - is the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R underpowered? If you happen to come across an aficionado who thinks the answer is "yes", make sure to show him or her the twin-turbo tale you're here for.





After being gifted with a pair of Precision-supplied 55mm turbos, the 5.2-liter V8 played the dyno game, delivering a jaw-dropping 1,081 horses at the rear wheels, hence the... conservative crank output estimation we dropped in the title above.



The job was handled by Hellion Power Systems, the tuner that thrilled us with its



The forced induction package does include relocating a few items, such as the expansion tank, in order to make room for the new pieces like the intercooler. Nevertheless, the engine has kept its factory stock internals and we can still talk about Ford's flat-plane crankshaft.



Perhaps there are some power-greedy enthusiasts reading this and wondering if the setup could be taken even higher. Well, with the 12:1 compression ratio of the once-an-atmospheric V8, a safe answer would probably involve a "no".



Since the twin-turbo setup is enough of a sacrilege, the aftermarket developer decided to at least limit the soundtrack changes, which is why the wastegates used here throw the extra boost pressure back into the exhaust instead of the surrounding air, thus staying away from an aggressive aural setup - you'll get a decent sample of this in the dyno video below.



You might be wondering whom this twin-turbo unicorn belongs to. Well, sometimes the tuning realm is a small world, with this Shelby GT350R being owned by pro racer Jim Guthrie - the younger part of our audience might know him as the driver of the Mazda RX-7 used in the original (2011)



