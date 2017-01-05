autoevolution

1,200 HP Mustang Shelby GT350R Is a Twin-Turbo Beast, Owned by Racer Jim Guthrie

 
5 Jan 2017, 23:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Try to survey your car friends on a simple topic - is the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R underpowered? If you happen to come across an aficionado who thinks the answer is "yes", make sure to show him or her the twin-turbo tale you're here for.
That's right, somebody decided to slap a pair of turbos to the Voodoo heart of the GT350R, turning the track animal into a straight line weapon that can easily duke it out with hypercars.

After being gifted with a pair of Precision-supplied 55mm turbos, the 5.2-liter V8 played the dyno game, delivering a jaw-dropping 1,081 horses at the rear wheels, hence the... conservative crank output estimation we dropped in the title above.

The job was handled by Hellion Power Systems, the tuner that thrilled us with its 1,416 rear-wheel horsepower Mustang GT about one year ago.

The forced induction package does include relocating a few items, such as the expansion tank, in order to make room for the new pieces like the intercooler. Nevertheless, the engine has kept its factory stock internals and we can still talk about Ford's flat-plane crankshaft.

Perhaps there are some power-greedy enthusiasts reading this and wondering if the setup could be taken even higher. Well, with the 12:1 compression ratio of the once-an-atmospheric V8, a safe answer would probably involve a "no".

Since the twin-turbo setup is enough of a sacrilege, the aftermarket developer decided to at least limit the soundtrack changes, which is why the wastegates used here throw the extra boost pressure back into the exhaust instead of the surrounding air, thus staying away from an aggressive aural setup - you'll get a decent sample of this in the dyno video below.

You might be wondering whom this twin-turbo unicorn belongs to. Well, sometimes the tuning realm is a small world, with this Shelby GT350R being owned by pro racer Jim Guthrie - the younger part of our audience might know him as the driver of the Mazda RX-7 used in the original (2011) Motorcycle vs. Car Drift Battle.

Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R twin-turbo muscle car extreme Ford
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Best Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This WinterBest Five Automobiles For Winter Camping Trips in the U.S. This Winter
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75