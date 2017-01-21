autoevolution
REPORT:  2017 North American International Auto Show Highlights  

100D Version Takes Tesla Model S Range Up To 335 Miles, Priced From $92,500

 
21 Jan 2017, 12:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The P100D is all about performance, as in blistering 0 to 60 mph times. But here’s the thing: what if someone doesn’t want warp-drive acceleration, but range? Better late than never, Tesla posed the same question, and so the 100D variant came to be.
If you can do without the 2.4-second acceleration of the P100D, the 100D is the Model S to have. With an EPA-rated 335 miles, a top speed of 166 mph, and a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 4.2 seconds, the Model S 100D takes the “longest EV range in the world” crown from the high-priced Model S P100D.

Speaking of pricing, the Model S 100D starts from $92,500 plus destination as long as you deselect the pre-selected upgraded interior option from the configurator. By comparison, the least expensive Model S P100D will set you back $134,500 plus $1,200 the destination and delivery fees. Could the non-P 100D be $42,000 worse than the performance-oriented spinoff? No, it isn't.

And the best thing? The Model S 100D is just $3,000 more than the Model S 90D. With the addition of the non-P 100D, the Model S range never had so many options to choose from: 60, 60D, 75, 75D, 90D, 100D, and P100D. And yes, the 100D option is also available for the biggest model in the range.

The all-electric sport utility vehicle kicks off from $98,500, and the specs speak for themselves: 295 miles of range, 155 miles per hour on full song, 4.8 seconds to 60 mph, and novelty Falcon Wing doors to impress your mates. The Model X lineup doesn’t feature 60 and 60D variants because let’s face it, that’s too little electric juice for what is, in essence, quite a heavy car.

Does $3,000 over the Model X 90D make the Model X 100D worth its keep? Bearing in mind the upgrade ups the ante by 38 miles, that works out at almost $78.95 per additional mile of range over the 90 kWh battery.
Tesla Model S 100D price Tesla Model X 100D Range Tesla Model S specifications Tesla
 
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75