100D Version Takes Tesla Model S Range Up To 335 Miles, Priced From $92,500

The P100D is all about performance, as in blistering 0 to 60 mph times. But here’s the thing: what if someone doesn’t want warp-drive acceleration, but range? Better late than never, Tesla
posed the same question, and so the 100D variant came to be.
If you can do without the 2.4-second acceleration of the P100D, the 100D is the Model S
to have. With an EPA-rated 335 miles, a top speed of 166 mph, and a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 4.2 seconds, the Model S 100D takes the “longest EV range in the world”
crown from the high-priced Model S P100D.
Speaking of pricing, the Model S 100D starts from $92,500 plus destination as long as you deselect the pre-selected upgraded interior option from the configurator. By comparison, the least expensive Model S P100D will set you back $134,500 plus $1,200 the destination and delivery fees. Could the non-P 100D be $42,000 worse than the performance-oriented spinoff? No, it isn't.
And the best thing? The Model S 100D is just $3,000 more than the Model S 90D. With the addition of the non-P 100D, the Model S range never had so many options to choose from: 60, 60D, 75, 75D, 90D, 100D, and P100D. And yes, the 100D option is also available for the biggest model in the range.
The all-electric sport utility vehicle kicks off from $98,500, and the specs speak for themselves: 295 miles of range, 155 miles per hour on full song, 4.8 seconds to 60 mph, and novelty Falcon Wing doors to impress your mates. The Model X lineup
doesn’t feature 60 and 60D variants because let’s face it, that’s too little electric juice for what is, in essence, quite a heavy car.
Does $3,000 over the Model X 90D make the Model X 100D worth its keep? Bearing in mind the upgrade ups the ante by 38 miles, that works out at almost $78.95 per additional mile of range over the 90 kWh battery.