1,000 HP Vicious 1965 Ford Mustang Restomod from Hell Gets Some Jay Leno Love

Built by California-based Timeless Kustoms, this 'Stang could very well be used as the definition of a purist-infuriating contraption. At first, the pony doesn't feel like too much of an insult to traditionalists, since we're dealing with a Ford V8.The 5.1-liter Aluminator motor relies on compound boosting, with a pair of 68mm turbos feeding a 2.3-liter Magnuson blower. The result? 1,000 hp at the wheels. The engine, which likes to sip E85, works with a six-speed sequential tranny and moving on to the rest of the tech setup will raise the controversy flag.For one thing, the Blue Oval vehicle features a C7 Corvette front suspension, while the IRS (Independent Rear Suspension) setup comes from the sixth-gen Camaro. This thing talks to the asphalt via 19-inch wheels at all corners.If we made a list of all the labels that don't fit this Mustang, one of the tags that would deserve a place on the podium is "lightweight". Using an all-steel approach, the pony tips the scales at 3,450 lbs in dry condition.As for how the shop that sits behind the build describes its creation, the custom specialists put things rather nicely, calling the vehicle the opposite of a simple and tasteful machine. Oh, and did we mention the all-red interior? OK, maybe it's 98 percent red and 2 percent black...The transformation process of the 1965 Mustang required 10,000 worh hours, with the project being finished in just nine months. And whether you can deal with the opinion-splitting nature of the build or not, you can't ignore the level of craftsmanship displayed here.P.S.: Yes, those are small scratches on the chin of the car.