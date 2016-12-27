autoevolution

1,000 HP Toyota Supra Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Things Go South

 
Imagine you find yourself in the driver seat of a Lamborghini Huracan and the driver of a 1,000-pony Toyota Supra challenges you to a drag race. Should you be worried about this JDM gauntlet being thrown?
Even assuming you're in a factory stock Huracan, which, at least until the Huracan Performante shows up next year, means you can enjoy a maximum of 610 horses, won't bring a simple answer to such a question.

Truth be told, the only way to find out the answer is to actually duke it out with that Supra. And, to be fair to the rear-wheel-drive tuner car, a rolling start would be nice.

This is precisely what happens in the clip below, which brings us a V10 Raging Bull and a Fast and Furious-style Supra battling it out on an airfield in Sweden - as far as we know, this Lambo has kept the specs delivered by its Sant'Agata Bolognese maker.

The Toyota was used as a camera car, which gave us the opportunity to notice the rollcage fitted to the thing - we applaud the driver's decision to upgrade the passive safety of his beast after upping the ante on the 2JZ front.

It's impossible not to notice that the two speed demons also fight each other in terms of which draws more attention though the styling-color combination. And speaking of the Supra's color, if you get the feeling you've seen this Toyota before, it might be because you've checked out the story we delivered back in May, when the Japanese delight duked it out with a Porsche 911 Turbo S, the 991.2 kind.

The two velocity animals raced on a single occasion, but the conclusion of their mph fight is more than obvious, so you won't be left with too many questions after watching this piece of footage.

