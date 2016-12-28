autoevolution

1,000 HP C7 Corvette Is World's Quickest on Stock Engine and Manual Gearbox

 
28 Dec 2016, 18:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
In the drag racing realm, you should never make assumptions, since the sheer idea behind the contraptions that make up the drag strip world is to exploit each and every possibility in the quest to beat the stopwatch. Let's take the world's quickest manual C7 Chevrolet Corvette, for instance.
The title mentioned above could easily make you expect serious driveline work, but this isn't the case with the red Stingray that currently holds the title mentioned above.

However, this Chevrolet actually packs a stock 6.2-liter heart (read: no forged internals) and we can say the same about its tranny and rear diff.

To understand the muscle that the factory hardware needs to cope with, we'll mention the LS1 V8 of the Corvette has been taken down the Procharger route. The belt-driven turbo path means the GM machine now delivers around 1,000 ponnies, which means it packs more than double the factory output.

As for how the C7 Chevrolet Corvette puts all that power to work, the quarter-mile results delivered by the beast are impressive. This speeding animal is a 9-second car, having recently set a new personal record.

We can only imagine the training of the driver's left foot has gone through, since launching this Corvette is extremely difficult.If you ask us, the focus is on the numbers, not the two-car battles involving this Corvette
The video at the bottom of the page allows us to see the Chevy in action. Given the tech bits mentioned above, we're not that interested in the battles showing this Corvette and other drag strip animals.

Instead, the numbers delivered at the end of the runs are enough to make the machine worthy of our attention, with the 2:47 clip below allowing us to get a decent taste of the horsepower aggression packed by the once-a-sportscar.

Chevrolet Corvette drag racing Chevrolet ProCharger
 
A Story about Expensive Car Warranties and Respect Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car autoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekendautoevolution Visits the 2016 Ocean Reef Vintage Weekend
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant OtherTen Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Petrolhead Significant Other
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring A Smile On Your Face Any Day
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Wet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond CarWet Nellie: The Second Most Famous Bond Car
Do We Really Want Electric Supercars? Octane And Cetane Ratings - Your Guide To Diesel Fuel And Gasoline's Specs Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016Five Smallest Luggage Compartments In New Cars Available In The USA In 2016
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72