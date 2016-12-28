1,000 HP C7 Corvette Is World's Quickest on Stock Engine and Manual Gearbox

In the drag racing realm, you should never make assumptions, since the sheer idea behind the contraptions that make up the drag strip world is to exploit each and every possibility in the quest to beat the stopwatch. Let's take the world's quickest manual C7 Chevrolet Corvette, for instance.





The title mentioned above could easily make you expect serious driveline work, but this isn't the case with the red Stingray that currently holds the title mentioned above.However, this Chevrolet actually packs a stock 6.2-liter heart (read: no forged internals) and we can say the same about its tranny and rear diff.To understand the muscle that the factory hardware needs to cope with, we'll mention the LS1 V8 of the Corvette has been taken down the Procharger route. The belt-driven turbo path means the GM machine now delivers around 1,000 ponnies, which means it packs more than double the factory output.As for how the C7 Chevrolet Corvette puts all that power to work, the quarter-mile results delivered by the beast are impressive. This speeding animal is a 9-second car, having recently set a new personal record.We can only imagine the training of the driver's left foot has gone through, since launching this Corvette is extremely difficult.The video at the bottom of the page allows us to see the Chevy in action. Given the tech bits mentioned above, we're not that interested in the battles showing this Corvette and other drag strip animals.Instead, the numbers delivered at the end of the runs are enough to make the machine worthy of our attention, with the 2:47 clip below allowing us to get a decent taste of the horsepower aggression packed by the once-a-sportscar.